Raptors draft pick Malachi Flynn looking forward to learning from Lowry, VanVleet Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Malachi Flynn said there's no better NBA veterans to learn from than Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. The Toronto Raptors selected Flynn with the 29th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft, adding another small point guard with a strong defensive presence to their backcourt. 👓 View full article

