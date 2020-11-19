Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mo Salah & Mohamed Elneny flying back on special jet before facing Covid-19 test

Daily Star Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Mo Salah & Mohamed Elneny flying back on special jet before facing Covid-19 testLiverpool and Arsenal stars Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny tested positive for Covid-19 while away on international duty with Egypt but are now travelling back to the UK
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again

Egypt's Salah, Elneny test positive for COVID-19 again 01:34

 Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny have tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time while on international duty with Egypt.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test [Video]

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published