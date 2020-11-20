Global  
 

Jack Grealish tipped for Man City transfer by Ray Parlour, as Arsenal icon calls Aston Villa ace ‘good signing’ for Pep Guardiola

talkSPORT Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Ray Parlour believes Jack Grealish would be a good signing for Man City, claiming the Aston Villa ace one will one day make the step up to a bigger club. Grealish has hit the headlines for all the right reasons this season, starring for the high-flying Villans and also making his mark on the international […]
News video: Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons

Jack Grealish admits he enjoys Gascoigne comparisons 00:59

 Jack Grealish admits he enjoys being likened to Paul Gascoigne – but insistshe needs to shine at a major tournament with England before he will accept anycomparisons. The Aston Villa captain had a career-defining internationalbreak, breaking into the England team and performing to a high level.

