Arsenal hatch plan to sign Dominik Szoboszlai amid Real Madrid interest Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Arsenal are said to have put together a plan to sign RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai amid interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and AC Milan. Arsenal are said to have put together a plan to sign RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai amid interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and AC Milan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like