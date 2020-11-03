|
|
Clemson vs. Florida State game postponed just hours before kickoff
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Tigers and Seminoles were set to square off at noon in Tallahassee
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
COVID Stats Snapshot 11-5-20
The Florida Department of Health announced that there were 6,257 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the first time the state tallied more than 6,000 new cases since mid-August.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:35Published
|
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis praises Florida's election process
Just hours after President Donald Trump was declared the winner of Florida in Tuesday's election, Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the public on Wednesday, praising the state's election process.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 11:51Published
|
Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots
With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots.
Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published
Related news from verified sources
|