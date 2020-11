John Carroll Catholic High School switches to full virtual school after nine students test positive for COVID-19



John Carroll Catholic High School in Fort Pierce is moving all students to virtual school after nine students tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago

MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test



MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19 Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:40 Published on October 28, 2020