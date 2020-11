Harbaugh: QB McNamara 'inspiring' in 3-OT win Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh praised backup quarterback Cade McNamara's "gritty" play in relief of starter Joe Milton in Saturday's 48-42 triple overtime win over Rutgers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like