Sigurdsson dropped, Ancelotti makes bold Bernard call: Predicted Everton XI vs Fulham – opinion Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Everton welcome Richarlison back to the fold for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Fulham but Carlo Ancelotti finds himself once again without Seamus Coleman. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like