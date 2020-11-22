Global  
 

Arsenal Predicted XI vs Leeds United: Mikel Arteta’s possible starting line-up at Elland Road as midfield duo miss out

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Arsenal return to Premier League action after the latest international break with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can bounce back after a surprise 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa last time out. That result left the Gunners 11th in the table going into […]
News video: Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:08

 In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

