Arsenal outcast Guendouzi enjoying new lease of life at Hertha Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Matteo Guendouzi says he was hurt by falling out of favour at Arsenal and needed a move to reignite his career. Guendouzi joined Hertha Berlin on loan for the 2020-21 season before the transfer window closed in October. The midfielder was left out in the cold by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta following an incident with Brighton and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out



Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:38 Published on October 5, 2020 Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on loan



Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth has the latest surrounding potential outgoings at Arsenal, including confirmation that Matteo Guendouzi has completed a loan move to Hertha Berlin. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:05 Published on October 5, 2020