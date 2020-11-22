Global  
 

Everton had little time to work on new formation in win over Fulham, says Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 November 2020
Carlo Ancelotti claims Everton had little time to work on their new formation in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Fulham. The Toffees ended a three-match losing streak thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (2) and Abdoulaye Doucoure at Craven Cottage. Everton lined up in a 3-4-3 formation for the first time this season, ditching Ancelotti’s preferred […]
