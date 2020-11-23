Global  
 

News24.com | England rugby coach Jones lapping up Liverpool lessons

News24 Monday, 23 November 2020
Eddie Jones is a well-known cricket fan but the England rugby coach has been looking to Premier League football champions Liverpool in a quest to improve his Six Nations kings.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
Jones: We controlled the game against Ireland

Jones: We controlled the game against Ireland

 England head coach Eddie Jones says his side controlled the game in the win against Ireland and heaps praise on double try scorer Jonny May.

