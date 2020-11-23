News24.com | England rugby coach Jones lapping up Liverpool lessons
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Eddie Jones is a well-known cricket fan but the England rugby coach has been looking to Premier League football champions Liverpool in a quest to improve his Six Nations kings.
Eddie Jones is a well-known cricket fan but the England rugby coach has been looking to Premier League football champions Liverpool in a quest to improve his Six Nations kings.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources