Manchester United midfielder Bruno relieved as Reds end home drought

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United have the quality to do much better after his twice-taken penalty saw off lowly West Brom 1-0 to end a run of six games without a Premier League win at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder got a second chance after Sam Johnstone had saved his first spot-kick, but came off his line in...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy 01:25

 Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’...

