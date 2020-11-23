Manchester United midfielder Bruno relieved as Reds end home drought
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United have the quality to do much better after his twice-taken penalty saw off lowly West Brom 1-0 to end a run of six games without a Premier League win at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese midfielder got a second chance after Sam Johnstone had saved his first spot-kick, but came off his line in...
