Colin Cowherd: Jameis Winston may be better long term, but Taysom Hill is the duct tape holding the Saints together | THE HERD

FOX Sports Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Jameis Winston may be better long term, but Taysom Hill is the duct tape holding the Saints together | THE HERDColin Cowherd discusses Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcon. Hear why Colin believes that Taysom Hill is the better short-term solution for the Saints rather than Jameis Winston.
News video: Colin Cowherd: Jameis Winston may be better long term, but Taysom Hill is the duct tape holding the Saints together | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Jameis Winston may be better long term, but Taysom Hill is the duct tape holding the Saints together | THE HERD 03:53

 Colin Cowherd discusses Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcon. Hear why Colin believes that Taysom Hill is the better short-term solution for the Saints rather than Jameis Winston.

