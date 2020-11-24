Global  
 

Dele Alli pulls off 'outrageous catch' as Tottenham players play cricket

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Tottenham's Dele Alli on Monday stunned everyone by pulling off an "outrageous catch" as he played cricket with his teammates.

Alli took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman hit the ball, Alli deflected the ball by his foot before taking a stunning...
