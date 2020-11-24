Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

The Sport Review Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Gary Neville says he’s excited to see how Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard approach next Sunday’s clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea FC briefly moved to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when the Blues secured a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United after Federico Fernandez’s own goal […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Tottenham blow leads in 3-3 draws [Video]

Premier League round-up: Chelsea and Tottenham blow leads in 3-3 draws

A look back at the highlights from another memorable round of Premier Leaguefootball, with Chelsea and Tottenham both throwing away commanding leads athome.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup [Video]

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Gary Neville backs Chelsea to challenge Tottenham for Premier League title

Gary Neville backs Chelsea to challenge Tottenham for Premier League title Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville believes Chelsea will challenge Tottenham Hotspur in the quest to lift the Premier League title this...
Football.london

Gary Neville talks up Frank Lampard vs Jose Mourinho amid Liverpool title battle

Gary Neville talks up Frank Lampard vs Jose Mourinho amid Liverpool title battle Tottenham and Chelsea currently find themselves at the Premier League's summit along with champions Liverpool - and Gary Neville believes it could be Frank...
Daily Star