Gary Neville states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Gary Neville says he’s excited to see how Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard approach next Sunday’s clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea FC briefly moved to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday when the Blues secured a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United after Federico Fernandez’s own goal […]
