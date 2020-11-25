Lewis Hamilton lends support for wildlife conservation. See post
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Brit Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has extended his support for a campaign that empowers wildlife conservation in African and Asian countries. He Instagrammed this picture for his 21 million followers and wrote: "It's so important that we fight for those that don't have a voice, animal rights and protecting our planet's amazing...
For this project- I’m the Spring of 2020, volunteers were selected who live in residences that border wild habitat in Lee County and cameras were placed in their backyards to document wildlife that live and share the landscape with the residents. So our organization (Florida Wildlife Federation)-...