Cricket: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Kane Williamson nominated for ICC player of the decade awards Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Suzie Bate, Sophie Devine and Kane Williamson have all been shortlisted by the International Cricket Council for player of the decade awards.Williamson is up for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade award, nominated alongside Virat... Suzie Bate, Sophie Devine and Kane Williamson have all been shortlisted by the International Cricket Council for player of the decade awards.Williamson is up for the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade award, nominated alongside Virat... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2



A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago

