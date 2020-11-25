Global  
 

NFL postpones Thanksgiving Day clash due to Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak

Japan Today Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The NFL's Thanksgiving Day showcase has been slammed by the coronavirus after the league suffered another COVID-19 outbreak, prompting officials to postpone Thursday's contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers…
