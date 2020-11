Mourinho's honest comment may have just put another nail in Aurier's coffin at Spurs – opinion Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Jose Mourinho's take on Japhet Tanganga's future may spell the end of the road for Serge Aurier at Spurs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like