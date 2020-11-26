Diego Maradona: Ossie Ardiles explains the greatness of the Argentina legend on the pitch, and how he was ‘incredibly special’ off it

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Diego Maradona: Thousands of Fans Gather in Buenos Aires



Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona. The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. His.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:57 Published 5 minutes ago World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona



Fans from Argentina to Italy have paid tribute to soccer great Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday at age 60. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 4 hours ago Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 6 hours ago