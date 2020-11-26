Global  
 

Diego Maradona: Ossie Ardiles explains the greatness of the Argentina legend on the pitch, and how he was ‘incredibly special’ off it

Ossie Ardiles paid an emotional tribute to his compatriot and friend Diego Maradona after the Argentina legend died suddenly aged just 60. His death came as a shock on Wednesday with the whole football world paying their respects and three days of mourning announced in his native Argentina. Ardiles played with Maradona for the Argentina […]
 Former Argentina player and manager Diego Maradona has died aged 60, theArgentinian Football Association has announced.

