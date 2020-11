Callum Wilson and Joelinton’s last-gasp goals snatch Newcastle crucial victory over Crystal Palace Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored last-gasp goals as Newcastle snatched a crucial 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Joelinton had failed to capitalise on a pinpoint Matt Ritchie delivery earlier in the second half to give his side the lead, but he made amends shortly before the final whistle following Wilson’s tidy finish […] 👓 View full article

