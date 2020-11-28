Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Liverpool FC

Saturday, 28 November 2020
Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. The defending Premier League champions will make the trip to the south coast in search of successive top-flight victories to heap pressure on leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool FC suffered a 2-0 loss to Italian side […]
