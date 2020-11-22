Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leicester

Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leicester City to secure a point at Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday night. The Foxes will make the trip to the defending champions looking to secure their big win on the road in the 2020-21 season. Leicester were 5-2 winners at Manchester City before Jamie Vardy’s late penalty […]
