Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says neither side deserved to win after 1-0 loss to Arsenal



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "neither side deserved to win" in a press conferenceafter his Manchester United side lost 1-0 to Arsenal, Manchester United lost1-0 to Arsenal on what was manager Ole Gunnar.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago Manchester United v Arsenal: Premier League match preview



A closer looks at the stats as Manchester United prepare to meet Arsenal inthe Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pundits split in Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League predictions Michael Owen and Simon Jordan have backed Arsenal to beat Leeds United this weekend but Mark Lawrenson believes the result will go the other way

Football.london 1 day ago



