Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday. The Gunners suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture at The Emirates before the international break to suffer their fourth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign. Arsenal have lost to Leicester […]
Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday. The Gunners suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture at The Emirates before the international break to suffer their fourth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign. Arsenal have lost to Leicester […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources