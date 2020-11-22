Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Arsenal

The Sport Review Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday. The Gunners suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League fixture at The Emirates before the international break to suffer their fourth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign. Arsenal have lost to Leicester […]
News video: Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:08

 In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

Pundits split in Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League predictions

Michael Owen and Simon Jordan have backed Arsenal to beat Leeds United this weekend but Mark Lawrenson believes the result will go the other way
