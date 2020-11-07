Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Leeds United

The Sport Review Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways after Leeds suffered a surprise loss to Leicester City at Elland Road at the start of the week. Leeds missed out […]
