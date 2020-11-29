Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Wolves
Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at The Emirates on Sunday night. The Gunners have lost three of their last six Premier League games to hamstring Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta this season. Arsenal were held to a goalless draw with Leeds United last weekend after Nicolas […]
