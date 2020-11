Arsenal fans demand Yves Bissouma transfer after Liverpool draw with Brighton Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Gunners have been linked with Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai but there's another name the supporters would like the club to sign The Gunners have been linked with Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai but there's another name the supporters would like the club to sign 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like