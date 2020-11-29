Spurs boss Jose Mourinho believes Chelsea and Frank Lampard respect his team as a tough opponent (Video)
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
It will certainly be an interesting match when Chelsea go to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur later today (Sunday), with Frank Lampard going against the man who taught him a lot about managing in Jose Mourinho. 🗣 "We don't fear anyone, they know we can win" Jose Mourinho looks ahead to Tottenham's clash with […]
