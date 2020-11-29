‘I believe Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could happen in April or May’ says Spencer Oliver, who tips AJ to vacate WBO belt
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () The hugely anticipated Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight could take place before next summer, talkSPORT has been told. The two British heavyweights have a two-fight agreement for 2021, but AJ must first get past IBF mandatory challenge Kubrat Pulev on December 12 to ensure all the belts are on the line and make the […]
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport..
