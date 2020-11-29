‘I believe Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury could happen in April or May’ says Spencer Oliver, who tips AJ to vacate WBO belt Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The hugely anticipated Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight could take place before next summer, talkSPORT has been told. The two British heavyweights have a two-fight agreement for 2021, but AJ must first get past IBF mandatory challenge Kubrat Pulev on December 12 to ensure all the belts are on the line and make the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next



Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago

