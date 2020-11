Tottenham defender Joe Rodon to make full debut vs Chelsea with Hugo Lloris also a doubt after falling ill Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Joe Rodon will make his full Tottenham debut this afternoon, being thrown in at the deep end against Chelsea. According to reports, the 23-year-old defender will replace Toby Alderweireld at centre-half against the Blues following the Belgium international’s injury blow. Alderweireld faces up to a month out, and the Standard claim Rodon has been selected […] 👓 View full article

