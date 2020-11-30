Senegal World Cup hero Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Legendary Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42. Diop, who won 63 caps for Senegal, scored the goal which secured a historic 1-0 win over France in their opening FIFA World Cup match in 2002, a tournament where Senegal made it to the quarterfinals.



