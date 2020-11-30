Senegal World Cup hero Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Legendary Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42. Diop, who won 63 caps for Senegal, scored the goal which secured a historic 1-0 win over France in their opening FIFA World Cup match in 2002, a tournament where Senegal made it to the quarterfinals.
