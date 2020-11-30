Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senegal World Cup hero Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Legendary Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42. Diop, who won 63 caps for Senegal, scored the goal which secured a historic 1-0 win over France in their opening FIFA World Cup match in 2002, a tournament where Senegal made it to the quarterfinals.

"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Incredibly sad Papa Bouba Diop has died'

'Incredibly sad Papa Bouba Diop has died' 00:33

 Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pay tribute to former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop who has died at the age of 42

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry: Everyone loved Papa Bouba Diop [Video]

Harry: Everyone loved Papa Bouba Diop

Former Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp says everyone loved Papa Bouba Diop and he was a key part of their FA Cup winning team.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:36Published
Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum [Video]

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona [Video]

Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona

Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Papa Bouba Diop, Senegal's World Cup hero and former Premier League player, dies at 42

Papa Bouba Diop, Senegal's World Cup hero and former Premier League player, dies at 42 Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the goal that delivered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, has died aged 42.
Sky News

Senegal World Cup hero Diop dies

 Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop, who played for Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham, dies aged 42.
BBC News

Former Senegal star Papa Bouba Diop dies at 42

 Papa Bouba Diop, a star of Senegal’s famous World Cup campaign in 2002, has died.  Diop, 42, had reportedly been battling a long-term illness.  The former...
SoccerNews.com