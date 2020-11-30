Global  
 

Mike Tyson claims boxing needs YouTubers such as KSI and Jake Paul as ‘UFC was kicking our butt’, as ‘The Problem Child’ calls out Conor McGregor after Nate Robinson KO

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson believes the sport of boxing owes a debt of gratitude to YouTubers such as Jake Paul and KSI because ‘UFC was kicking our butt’. ‘Iron Mike’ ended his 15-year absence from the ring on Saturday night when he battled to a draw against Roy Jones Jr in their exhibition fight. Prior to the […]
 Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

