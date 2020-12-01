Global  
 

CL: Antonio Conte in firing line as Inter seek miracle to advance

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Antonio Conte is in the firing line with another Champions League failure looming as his Inter Milan side head to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday with their hopes of reaching the knock-out stage hanging by a thread. The three-time European champions are bottom of Group B with just two points from four games, six points...
