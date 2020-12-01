John Terry shown first yellow card in nearly three years as Aston Villa assistant defends Jack Grealish over West Ham ‘diver and cheat’ accusation
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
John Terry was shown a yellow card on the sidelines during Aston Villa’s defeat to West Ham – his first caution for 1,014 days. The Hammers were incensed by what they perceived to be a soft foul given for a challenge on Jack Grealish. Declan Rice was not happy with the reaction from his England […]
