Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Terry shown first yellow card in nearly three years as Aston Villa assistant defends Jack Grealish over West Ham ‘diver and cheat’ accusation

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
John Terry was shown a yellow card on the sidelines during Aston Villa’s defeat to West Ham – his first caution for 1,014 days. The Hammers were incensed by what they perceived to be a soft foul given for a challenge on Jack Grealish. Declan Rice was not happy with the reaction from his England […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grealish set for sentencing on Dec 15 [Video]

Grealish set for sentencing on Dec 15

Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish is set to be sentenced on December 15 after pleading guilty to two charges of careless driving.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:04Published
Jack Grealish pleads guilty to March lockdown careless driving charge [Video]

Jack Grealish pleads guilty to March lockdown careless driving charge

Aston Villa and England footballer Jack Grealish has admitted careless drivingin connection with a crash during March’s coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Smith: Grealish long way off Gazza [Video]

Smith: Grealish long way off Gazza

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has played down comparisons between Jack Grealish and Paul Gascoigne.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published