Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Yarde fight live stream: UK date and start time, how to watch on TV and full undercard for fight against Lyndon Arthur

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Anthony Yarde take on Lyndon Arthur at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend as he continues on his comeback trail. Yarde suffered a damaging loss to Sergey Kovalev in August 2019 but has won back-to-back fights this year to rebuild his confidence. Now he’ll be back in the ring for the third time in 2020 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation [Video]

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation

A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev date: UK start time, full undercard, PPV and live stream info and Tale of the Tape for heavyweight title clash

 Anthony Joshua is set to face Kubrat Pulev later this month in a blockbuster heavyweight clash to end 2020. The Brit superstar was set to face his IBF mandatory...
talkSPORT