You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League match preview



A closer look at the stats as Tottenham prepare to travel to Chelsea in aPremier League clash. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 4 days ago Southampton v Manchester United: Premier League match preview



A closer look at the stats as Manchester United prepare to head to the southcoast and face Southampton in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago It's just another game says Mourinho on Chelsea return



Tottenham's Jose Mourinho looks ahead to trip back to former club Chelsea as he hopes to keep Spurs at the top of the Premier League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:14 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Chelsea and Spurs join Man Utd in scouting highly-rated Brighton ace Ben White Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White is attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer...

Football.london 55 minutes ago