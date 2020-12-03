Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's 2-yr/$85M ext. & Anthony Davis finalizing $190M deal with Lakers | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's 2-yr/$85M ext. & Anthony Davis finalizing $190M deal with Lakers | UNDISPUTEDThe King is staying in L.A. The Lakers signed LeBron James to a two-year, eighty-five million dollar extension, which means LeBron won’t be a free agent again until 2023. In addition, just this morning, the Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a 5-year, 195-million-dollar deal to keep Anthony Davis in a Laker uniform. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' contract extensions.
