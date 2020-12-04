Luka Garza scores 35 to lead Iowa past Western Illinois, 99-58
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Iowa Hawkeyes star Luka Garza scores 35 points to lead his team past the Western Illinois Leatherheads in a 99-58 victory. In three games so far this season Garza has put up 102 points.
Iowa Hawkeyes star Luka Garza scores 35 points to lead his team past the Western Illinois Leatherheads in a 99-58 victory. In three games so far this season Garza has put up 102 points.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources