Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked by Nice after two-and-a-half years in charge of Ligue 1 club

talkSPORT Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has been sacked by Nice after two-and-a-half years in charge, the Ligue 1 club have announced. The former France international was informed of his dismissal following Nice’s Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday – their fifth straight loss in all competitions. In a statement, Nice paid tribute to Vieira […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car [Video]

The moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car

Terrifying footage shows the moment Premier League ace Joe Willock crashed his £140,000 car while on the way to training - losing control as he went round a bend.The Arsenal and England U21s..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published
France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News [Video]

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News

Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Patrick Vieira: Nice sack manager after two and a half years in charge

 Nice sack former France and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira as their manager after a run of five successive defeats.
BBC News