Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked by Nice after two-and-a-half years in charge of Ligue 1 club
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira has been sacked by Nice after two-and-a-half years in charge, the Ligue 1 club have announced. The former France international was informed of his dismissal following Nice’s Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday – their fifth straight loss in all competitions. In a statement, Nice paid tribute to Vieira […]
