Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivier Giroud dilemma, midfield competition - Chelsea predicted team vs Leeds

Football.london Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Frank Lampard made nine changes for the resounding win away to Sevilla on Wednesday evening but with no injury concerns and a dead rubber against Krasnodar next Tuesday, expect the strongest available team against Leeds United tonight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like