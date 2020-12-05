Manchester United told they are too reliant on Bruno Fernandes and would struggle without ‘exceptional’ Portuguese star

Global  
 

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 December 2020
Manchester United have been accused of being too reliant on Bruno Fernandes, as Tony Cascarino says the Red Devils would be a completely different team without the Portuguese. Fernandes, who will celebrate his one-year anniversary as a United player next month, quickly became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s talisman player following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon last […]
