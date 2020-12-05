Emotional Arsenal fan claims Mikel Arteta is leading club to relegation on radio
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under serious pressure ahead of Sunday's north London derby clash with Tottenham - and one emotional Gunners fan believes he is leading the club to relegation
