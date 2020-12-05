Global  
 

Emotional Arsenal fan claims Mikel Arteta is leading club to relegation on radio

Daily Star Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Emotional Arsenal fan claims Mikel Arteta is leading club to relegation on radioArsenal manager Mikel Arteta is under serious pressure ahead of Sunday's north London derby clash with Tottenham - and one emotional Gunners fan believes he is leading the club to relegation
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta backs Auba to rediscover form

Arteta backs Auba to rediscover form 00:28

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is vital captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rediscovers his best form if the club are to succeed this season.

