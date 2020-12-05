Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Renault progress surprised Ricciardo in 2020

F1-Fansite Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Renault progress surprised Ricciardo in 2020Dec.5 - Daniel Ricciardo is putting a brave face on his looming move from an ever-stronger Renault team to McLaren for 2021. Rather than extend his deal into next year and beyond, the Australian driver decided in May to accept an offer to move to McLaren. But once the covid-delayed 2020 season got underway a.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like