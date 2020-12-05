Global  
 

Verstappen thinks F1 chose short track for 'entertainment'

F1-Fansite Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Verstappen thinks F1 chose short track for 'entertainment'Dec.5 - Max Verstappen has accused Formula 1 of chasing mere entertainment value by running this weekend's race in Bahrain on the short 'outer' perimeter layout. On Friday, drivers got used to the unfamiliar layout as they began immediately recording sub-60 second laptimes. "It's not the most exciting track to drive," Red Bull's Verstappen said.....check out full post »
