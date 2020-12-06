Global  
 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville compares UK Government’s handling of coronavirus to his time at Valencia

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville has compared the UK Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to his disastrous spell at Valencia. More than 60,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK this year. And Neville claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘out of his depth’, just like the former Manchester United defender was during his three-month stint […]
