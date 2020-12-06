Manchester United legend Gary Neville compares UK Government’s handling of coronavirus to his time at Valencia
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Gary Neville has compared the UK Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic to his disastrous spell at Valencia. More than 60,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK this year. And Neville claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘out of his depth’, just like the former Manchester United defender was during his three-month stint […]
The Government said a further 414 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 60,113. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published