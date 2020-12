You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar 2022



Coaches of some of the top European nations react to the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 11:34 Published 18 hours ago Fans pack park for game with 7 World Cup players



A packed crowd came out to see Monday's match between FC Kansas City and the Houston Dash, which featured seven players from the U.S. World Cup championship team. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:18 Published 1 day ago Jones delighted as off-colour England beat France



VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH EDDIE JONES AND OWEN FARRELL AFTER ENGLAND WINS THE AUTUMN CUP / STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF ENGLAND'S VICTORY SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 6, 2020) (ACTION IMAGES - Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:17 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Steve Thompson 'can't remember winning Rugby World Cup' after dementia diagnosis England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup hero Steve Thompson has tragically revealed his brain injuries caused by the sport, and he is leading group of players suing...

Daily Star 3 hours ago