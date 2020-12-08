Global  
 

Steve Thompson 'can't remember winning Rugby World Cup' after dementia diagnosis

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Steve Thompson 'can't remember winning Rugby World Cup' after dementia diagnosisEngland’s 2003 Rugby World Cup hero Steve Thompson has tragically revealed his brain injuries caused by the sport, and he is leading group of players suing authorities
