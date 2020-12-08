Steve Thompson 'can't remember winning Rugby World Cup' after dementia diagnosis
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup hero Steve Thompson has tragically revealed his brain injuries caused by the sport, and he is leading group of players suing authorities
