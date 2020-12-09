Global  
 

Steve Thompson among former players planning legal action over brain injuries

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Former England hooker Steve Thompson revealed he can no longer remember winning the World Cup because of brain injuries he suffered playing the game as he joined a group of ex-internationals planning legal action for negligence against the rugby authorities.
