Steve Thompson among former players planning legal action over brain injuries
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Former England hooker Steve Thompson revealed he can no longer remember winning the World Cup because of brain injuries he suffered playing the game as he joined a group of ex-internationals planning legal action for negligence against the rugby authorities.
