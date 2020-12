You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indiana-Purdue Cancel Rivalry Game Again; Bowl Called Off



In Indiana, the cancellation came just as the Boilermakers (2-4) appeared ready to resume football activities after pausing them a week ago on the same day Indiana took the same step. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:26 Published 8 hours ago Purdue Football to play at No. 7 Indiana on Friday night



Purdue Football to play at No. 7 Indiana on Friday night Credit: WLFI Published 2 days ago Purdue Fort Wayne Men's Basketball pauses activities due to COVID-19 positive tests



The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team has temporarily paused activities after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Credit: WFFT Published 2 weeks ago